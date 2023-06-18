Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 717.6% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 446,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 391,769 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,070,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of TUP opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

