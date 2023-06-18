Acrisure Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,054.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Price Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The company had revenue of $610.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

About Cinemark



Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

