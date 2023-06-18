4,877 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Stock Down 1.0 %

AVT stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

