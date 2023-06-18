18,728 Shares in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Bought by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GHL stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -58.82%.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

