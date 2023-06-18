5,251 Shares in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Purchased by Acrisure Capital Management LLC

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 4,693.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHL opened at $39.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.53. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $324.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SCHL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

