Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.