Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,792 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 207,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,218 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $21.66 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

