Acrisure Capital Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.34.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $248.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.43 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

