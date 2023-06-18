Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of MTH opened at $130.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

