Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,554,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Insider Activity

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.38 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares in the company, valued at $253,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,186 shares of company stock worth $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

