Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Employers by 510.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Employers during the second quarter worth $80,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Employers by 1,964.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Performance

EIG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Employers’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,873.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Employers

(Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.