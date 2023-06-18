Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

VIAV opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.