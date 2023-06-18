Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 411,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Articles

