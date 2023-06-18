Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $93.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.