Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,190,000 after purchasing an additional 150,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 794,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. ProAssurance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.30). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ProAssurance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

