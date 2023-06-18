83,000 Shares in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH owned 0.14% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 107.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 864,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 448,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 305.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 93.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.