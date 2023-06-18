Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $412,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 27,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $966,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.0% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 201,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $110.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.58. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

