Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 1,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY opened at $39.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

