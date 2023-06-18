1,700 Shares in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $102.78 and a 52-week high of $131.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.84.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

