CGN Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $146.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.97 and a fifty-two week high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,369,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $213,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,553,516 shares in the company, valued at $37,838,348,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock worth $2,073,859,260. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.