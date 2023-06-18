Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $45,000 Investment in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH owned 0.07% of Viracta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $1.58 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

VIRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

