CGN Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $123.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

