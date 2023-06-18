26,000 Shares in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OCUP opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.31. Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.

