26,000 Shares in Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Friday, March 31st.
Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance
Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile
Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate for dim light or night vision disturbances; and for pharmacologically induced mydriasis and presbyopia.
