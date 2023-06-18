CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 8,438 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0519 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.