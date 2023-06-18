CGN Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

