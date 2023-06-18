EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $219.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

