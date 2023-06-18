Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 9,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

