CGN Advisors LLC Buys 4,016 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 120,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Investments & Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $97.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $98.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

