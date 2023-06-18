2,306 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DTE Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company's stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $114.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

