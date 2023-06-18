Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 985 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.