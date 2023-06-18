Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,697 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 2.0 %

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

WBA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

