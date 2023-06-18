Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $38,000 in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lineage Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 198.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.