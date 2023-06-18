Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $315,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 0.3 %

PII stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

