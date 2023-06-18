CGN Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,651,000 after buying an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

