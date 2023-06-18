iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

