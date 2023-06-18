CGN Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

