CGN Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

