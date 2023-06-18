9,471 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.12.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.