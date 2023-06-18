Prostatis Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ratio Wealth Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 466,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,187,000 after buying an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,999,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,852,000 after purchasing an additional 294,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 276,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

