Prostatis Group LLC Sells 30,913 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,913 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,716,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 160,406 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,126,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

