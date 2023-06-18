Prostatis Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
