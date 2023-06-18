Prostatis Group LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.