Prostatis Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prostatis Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $405.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $308.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

