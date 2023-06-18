Prostatis Group LLC Purchases 727,863 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1,046.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,863 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $164.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

