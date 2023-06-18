Prostatis Group LLC Trims Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Prostatis Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $39.74 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

