NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Ratio Wealth Group

Ratio Wealth Group decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $437.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

