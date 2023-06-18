Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 348,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,431.7% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 82,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 77,213 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,165,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,569 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

