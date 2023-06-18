iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

