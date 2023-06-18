Prostatis Group LLC Sells 948,026 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 948,026 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

