Prostatis Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Prostatis Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,659 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401,400 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $93.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.