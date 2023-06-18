Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $220,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Welltower Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $80.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

